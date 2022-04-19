Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,558 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Danaher comprises 1.5% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,458,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,816,000 after acquiring an additional 348,736 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,500. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.