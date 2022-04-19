San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Trading Down 0.4%

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.
The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.
San Miguel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on San Miguel (SMGBY)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for San Miguel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Miguel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.