San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Trading Down 0.4%

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

San Miguel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing of refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

