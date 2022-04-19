Salomon & Ludwin LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,094,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,761,000 after acquiring an additional 78,569 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,655,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,154,000 after acquiring an additional 498,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,785,000 after acquiring an additional 140,581 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 384,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,977. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $87.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.97.

