Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $272,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,373,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,808,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.