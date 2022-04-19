Salomon & Ludwin LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.68. 66,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,449. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

