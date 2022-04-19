Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $215.10. The stock had a trading volume of 173,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.72 and its 200-day moving average is $215.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

