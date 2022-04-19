Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 400,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,513. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

