SAFE DEAL Market Cap Achieves $1.84 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003153 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $64,972.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.31 or 0.07466591 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,740.19 or 1.00019367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041684 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,927,187 coins and its circulating supply is 1,436,451 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

