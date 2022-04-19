Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Senior Officer Sells C$22,200.00 in Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.48, for a total value of C$22,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,506 shares in the company, valued at C$379,628.88.

SBB stock opened at C$1.59 on Tuesday. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$837.88 million and a P/E ratio of -69.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark boosted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.