Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.58

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 385850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Rubellite Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark raised Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.97 million and a PE ratio of 4.45.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

