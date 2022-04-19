Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.38. Approximately 73,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 118,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BETZ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

