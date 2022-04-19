Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $456.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,274. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $456.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.