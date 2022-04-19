Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down to $40.85

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.85, but opened at $39.56. Roblox shares last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 110,518 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.48.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,689 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

