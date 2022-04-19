Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $23.75 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,272,079 shares of company stock worth $31,810,981. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 123.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 230.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,073 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $167,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

