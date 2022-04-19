Reviewing SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) & InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SEI Investments and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.92 billion 4.15 $546.59 million $3.82 15.06 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 28.49% 29.81% 24.74% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -56.23% -0.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SEI Investments and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 4 1 0 2.20 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEI Investments presently has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.33%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

SEI Investments beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners (Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the businesses in the financial services industry primarily in tech-enabled companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

