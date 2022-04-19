Reviewing Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Broad Street Realty and Retail Value, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Value has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 800.00%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Retail Value’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.26 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Retail Value $55.66 million 1.14 -$17.70 million ($0.85) -3.53

Broad Street Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Retail Value.

Volatility and Risk

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28% Retail Value -17.12% -9.46% -5.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Retail Value shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Retail Value beats Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc., an integrated real estate company, owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers and street retail-based properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Denver, Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; real estate management and engineering services to property owners; strategic advisory services; asset management services; and construction services. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 11 retail properties, including 10 located in the Mid-Atlantic region and 1 located in Colorado. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Retail Value Company Profile (Get Rating)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

