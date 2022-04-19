Reviewing Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) & CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and CyrusOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $391.23 million 4.01 $11.37 million ($0.21) -71.95 CyrusOne $1.21 billion 9.71 $25.30 million $0.21 430.29

CyrusOne has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Global Net Lease pays out -761.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CyrusOne pays out 990.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CyrusOne has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of CyrusOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of CyrusOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 2.91% 0.69% 0.27% CyrusOne 2.10% 1.02% 0.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Net Lease and CyrusOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 2 2 0 2.50 CyrusOne 0 15 2 0 2.12

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $20.46, indicating a potential upside of 35.37%. CyrusOne has a consensus target price of $87.26, indicating a potential downside of 3.43%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than CyrusOne.

Summary

CyrusOne beats Global Net Lease on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About CyrusOne (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers. The company was founded by David H. Ferdman in 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

