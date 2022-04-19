ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of ResMed worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in ResMed by 90.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ResMed by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,938 shares of company stock worth $7,180,184 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD stock opened at $231.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $187.09 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.03.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

