Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

RPTX traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.73. 101,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $491.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. Equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 70,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

