Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Rent-A-Center stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.63. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.
In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
