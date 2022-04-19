Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of RF opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

