Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reading International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 8,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33. Reading International has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $91.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

