Raze Network (RAZE) Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $453,931.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

