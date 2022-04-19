Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Trading Down 1.1%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.95. 39,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 27,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $185.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.80.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:RNGR)
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.