Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Trading Down 1.1%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.95. 39,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 27,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $185.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.