Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Down 3.4%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 894,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,095,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a market cap of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Ra Medical Systems ( NYSE:RMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.37). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 1,175.34% and a negative return on equity of 168.49%. Research analysts predict that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

