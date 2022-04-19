R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $29.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.43.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2,079.5% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 224,486 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 214,186 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,331. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

