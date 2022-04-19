Quark (QRK) Tops One Day Volume of $94,622.00

Quark (QRK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Quark has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $94,622.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,253,372 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

