QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Down 31.5% in March

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
QSEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,619. QS Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About QS Energy (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QS Energy (QSEP)
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.