QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Down 31.5% in March

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QSEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,619. QS Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

