Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 9,833 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $65,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after buying an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after buying an additional 97,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $282,824,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

FITB stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. 9,287,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

