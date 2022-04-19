Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 7,073 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $241,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.79.

NYSE:GS traded up $14.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $308.20 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

