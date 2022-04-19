Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 535,408 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,145,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $406,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BAC traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,620,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,820,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

