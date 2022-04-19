Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 3,759 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,003,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $102,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $242,978,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9,196.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,170,000 after purchasing an additional 549,787 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 227.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 718,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,747,000 after purchasing an additional 498,978 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 90.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 270,225 shares during the last quarter.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Spectrum Brands stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.40. 259,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,950. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

