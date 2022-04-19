Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $120,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $253.37. 2,353,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average of $222.95.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.24.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.