Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 41,814 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the period. Voya Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $321,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,880,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5,257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 445,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 244,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 234,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,776,000 after acquiring an additional 203,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.09. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.