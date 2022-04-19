Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 188,761 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,761 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up 3.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.92% of Edison International worth $1,015,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 968.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. 1,173,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,630. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $72.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.