Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $84.51 Million Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,593,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,111,084 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Celestica worth $84,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 195.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $129,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. 543,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,440. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.