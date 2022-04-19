Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $681.01 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,276,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,219 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 2.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Citigroup worth $681,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,987,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,125,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.