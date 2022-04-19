Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $565.99 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 2.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $565,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after buying an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,344,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,989,000 after buying an additional 296,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after buying an additional 292,630 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Stephens decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Shares of COF stock traded up $9.00 on Tuesday, reaching $141.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.57.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

