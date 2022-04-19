Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $190,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.58.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.56. 1,667,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,104. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

