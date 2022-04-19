Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of PIM opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.