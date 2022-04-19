Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of PIM opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $4.33.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
