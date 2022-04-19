PumaPay Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $50,555.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PumaPay has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00104950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

