Public Mint (MINT) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $24,265.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,808,894 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.