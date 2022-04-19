Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.14

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.
About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)
