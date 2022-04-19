Public Index Network (PIN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $255.00

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Public Index Network has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $255.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.94 or 0.07396651 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,157.07 or 0.99454739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00042062 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

