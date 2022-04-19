ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.07

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 37197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after buying an additional 1,032,860 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,423,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 336,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 19,921.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 300,016 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

