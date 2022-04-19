ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.26 and last traded at $59.84. Approximately 20,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 60,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 106.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 9.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

