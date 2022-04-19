Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.04. Prologis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$4.560 EPS.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.38.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $167.33 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $170.66. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

