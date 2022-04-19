Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.960 EPS.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.