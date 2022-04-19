PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $407.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.05 or 0.07499927 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00272018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.52 or 0.00815035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00090603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.36 or 0.00610003 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00383942 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,498,993 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

