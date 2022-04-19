Portillos Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 19th (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos’ (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 19th. Portillos had issued 20,270,270 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $405,405,400 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
PTLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Portillos has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $8,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
About Portillos (Get Rating)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
