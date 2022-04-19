Portillos Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 19th (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos’ (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 19th. Portillos had issued 20,270,270 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $405,405,400 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

PTLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Portillos has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34.

Portillos ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. Portillos’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Portillos will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $8,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

